Man charged for allegedly biting boy’s neck ‘like a vampire,’ forcing him into apartment gym restroom

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for biting a 10-year-old boy’s neck and singling him out amongst a group of his friends, according to investigators.

Colton Tyler Ryan, 27, was charged with enticing a child and injury to a child under 15. His bond was set at $50,000.

In probable cause court, details emerged that alleged Ryan installed Facebook Messenger on the boy’s phone without the child’s mother’s permission. Ryan reportedly messaged the child at “all hours of the day and night,” attempting to meet up with him in person.

The boy and his mother reportedly saw Ryan lurking around their apartment and circling the building, wanting to meet up.

The boy said while he was playing with his friends, Ryan singled him out, separated him from his friends, and forced him into the apartment gym restroom where he took a photo of the two of them with their arms around each other’s waist. The child told investigators that Ryan raised his voice at him and forced him to take the photo.

The child also said Ryan “caused pain to him” when he sucked and bit him on his neck “like a vampire.”

According to investigators, the child’s mother referenced a sexual assault prior to the incident involving Ryan and described her son as “impressionable.”

Ryan was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to not go within 200 feet of his home, school or childcare addresses. He is also prohibited from carrying firearms and using drugs and alcohol. He is ordered to have GPS monitoring and to refrain from having contact with children under 18.

Ryan’s former charges include assault of a public servant.