Concerns over loud music at Missouri City bar shakes neighborhood

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The live music heard outside B’s Wine Bar is a concern for some neighbors in the Lake Olympia subdivision. A neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, said she took a video of people in the back and a man urinating behind a van.

“My son’s room is facing the building and he doesn’t sleep in his room anymore,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor said she has reached out to the city and police several times. She even made an appearance at a city council meeting but nothing was done. City officials said police responded to 24 noise complaints at B’s Wine Bar. One of the citations is going to trial next week.

Bonita Billings owns B’s Wine Bar. She said she was surprised about the complaints.

“We don’t consider it loud. What they hear, we don’t hear,” said Billings.

City leaders said B’s Wine Bar has not violated city regulations.

“Businesses have to thrive. Small businesses especially have to thrive in Missouri City,” said Billings. “In order for that to happen, the ordinance needs to be changed.”

The neighbor said she received an email from Mayor Robin Elackatt. It read in part:

“The City Council will consider a new noise ordinance in the near future that is designed to more specifically set noise level expectations (by decibels).”

“I think that would be great. However, we’re on a highway and sometimes those decibel readings can be flawed or misconstrued because of the noise along the highway,” said Billings.

“We’re going to keep pressing the matter,” the neighbor said.

City leaders sent KPRC 2 a statement:

The City of Missouri City strives to create a great place to live for all residents. The City has a noise ordinance in place to address residents’ complaints. However, each allegation is considered in accordance with the conditions existing at the time of observation. Residents are encouraged to continue to contact the City if they believe that a violation has occurred or is occurring.