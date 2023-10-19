Bad Bunny bringing Most Wanted Tour to Houston in 2024

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Global recording artist Bad Bunny on Thursday announced a 47-show tour, the Most Wanted Tour.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 2024 North America arena tour will begin Feb. 21 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, with shows scheduled in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Atlanta, Orlando, and more cities before wrapping up with three consecutive performances at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted tour will make a stop at Moody Center in Austin on April 26 and April 27; Toyota Center in Houston on April 30 and May 1; and American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 3 and May 4.

Promising fans an “unparalleled spectacle” in 2024, Live Nation said the Most Wanted tour will offer attendees “a more intimate experience than his previous tour and give life to his latest studio production with the legendary and high-energy stage presence he’s known for.”

Fans can register now until Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m., ET, HERE for the ticket sale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sale on Oct. 25.