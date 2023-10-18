Volunteers gather supplies, letters of encouragement to send to Israel

HOUSTON – Israelis who live in Houston are showing that they can make a difference.

Hundreds of items like socks, first aid supplies, and toiletries are being collected to be sent to those in Israel who need them most.

“I think we needed to do something for our people, for our country, we needed to help in any way that we can,” said volunteer, Tali Bublil.

Dozens of boxes are being packed up to be shipped out to Israeli soldiers and anyone else in the Jewish nation who needs essential supplies.

“Anything from gauze sponges to syringes to band-aids to even Tylenol, anything that we can help,” said volunteer, Karin Binjamin.

Socks and underwear are also on the list of donations.

And then their encouragement.

“We have a group working with the teens and youth about writing a letter to the soldiers,” said volunteer, Rinat Alatin.

Hundreds of handwritten letters are being sent to the war-torn country of Israel, others helping out with financial donations.

“We have a group that sent money to Israel by all the organizations,” Alatin said.

They say they’re hoping that by helping to alleviate the stress of worrying about supplies, the Israeli government and those fighting Hamas can focus on reuniting hostages with their families.

“All the people, the young people, the babies, the women, the families that are already there we need to bring them as soon as possible,” Alatin said.

The supplies being packed up today are going to be shipped out on Sunday, but the volunteers say there is still a need for more. If you’d like to help you can send an email to Helpidf@yahoo.com.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Photographs used in video above are from Hagit Bibi Photography.