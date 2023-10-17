‘Bring them home’: International campaign organized in Houston as loved ones of Israeli hostages speak out

As the number of Israeli hostages claimed by Hamas terrorists is increasing, Israeli activists throughout the world and in Houston hope to raise awareness of the situation through a campaign.

That campaign is called “Bring Them Home.” Fliers and red balloons were seen throughout the city both representing the same thing: a nationwide initiative to bring Israeli hostages back to their families.

More than 200 people are being held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza following the invasion and attack.

“12 years old, right? Young kids. It’s just shocking what they’ve done,” said Ron Biran, an activist.

Hagai Assulin, whose cousin is a hostage spoke to KPRC 2′s Deven Clarke and told him that it was “a lot of shock.”

“It’s people that I know over 30 years, that I grew up with used to play soccer in the neighborhood,” he said. “She was taken from the party she reported to her parents that there were rockets about them. When she called her parents she said they were getting shot at and ever since they lost connection with her.”

Assulin said his family was able to track her down but she was not safe.

“The government called my family, and told them that they knew she was in Gaza and wounded,” he said. “They didn’t explain anything just that she’s in the list of the people being held captive.”

This and many other stories motivated Revital Pour, an activist who works with the “Bring Them Home” campaign.

“We created the hashtag #SayNoToTerror which I believe everyone can agree. We don’t want terror around us,” he said. “Today it’s in our house but it’s closer than you think, tomorrow it’ll be in your house and if we will not fight it, we will be in this situation.”

Both Assulin and Pour said the youngest hostage is just six months old.

