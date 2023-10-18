Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a Dec. 2021 fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Sugar Land, the Sugar Land Police Department said on Wednesday.

Joaquin Adrian Lima, 27, was sentenced this past week for failure to stop and render aid causing death in the crash that killed 37-year-old Austin Sven Reese.

37-year-old Austin Sven Reese (Sugar Land Police Department)

On Dec. 20, 2021, Reese was walking along the Highway 59 northbound service road near Parkway Boulevard, when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.

Police later learned that Lima had been driving the vehicle. They found his vehicle four days later at an apartment complex in Rosenberg, Texas.

He was arrested and charged on Jan. 4, 2022, and sentenced in 2023.

“We would like to thank our partner agencies including the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office who professionally and diligently tried this case, the Texas Department of Public Safety who provided investigative and Forensic evidence support, and the Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Task Force who assisted with the arrest of Lima. Finally, condolences are extended to the family and friends of Austin Sven Reese who lost his life in the criminal offense,” police said.