‘I hope she gets the best going forward’: Good Samaritan returns found Prada wallet with hundreds of dollars inside

HOUSTON – A Houston area woman recently lost her Prada wallet which contained hundreds of dollars.

In an act of remarkable kindness, a Good Samaritan returned the wallet to her doorstep before the owner even realized it was missing.

She lost the $1,000 wallet Monday night while she was picking up her family’s dinner at The Brisket House in Tanglewood. It was returned without the owner having the chance to say thanks.

Now, the search is on to find the generous stranger.

“The news is always inundated with terrible stories of terrible things that people do to one another, and this was completely unexpected. I just really want to say thank you, and I didn’t get a chance to,” The wallet’s owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said. “My daughter answered the door, and there was a woman there that I had never met and she’s bringing back my wallet, my brand-new wallet my husband just bought me, and I had just gone to the bank, I had several hundred dollars in there, and it was all there.”

The compassionate stranger’s act was caught on a doorbell video camera, but her identity remains a mystery.

“I don’t know what it was that inspired her to do this for us, we don’t deserve it. I don’t know why. I just pray that karma is a real thing and I hope that she gets the best going forward,” the wallet’s owner said.