Cleveland ISD holding town hall meeting to address rising drug use in district

CLEVELAND, Texas – Cleveland ISD is holding a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss rising drug usage in the district.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cleveland Civic Center.

The town hall will be held alongside community leaders and will address drug usage and fentanyl in the district and community.

There will also be training on the usage of Narcan/Naloxone with rescue kits being distributed after the training is complete.

A second town hall meeting is scheduled for Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Santa Fe Middle School.

RELATED: Cleveland ISD to address rise in drug use in schools, community during town hall meetings