79º
Join Insider

Local News

Cleveland ISD holding town hall meeting to address rising drug use in district

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Cleveland ISD, drug use, fentanyl, Cleveland

CLEVELAND, TexasCleveland ISD is holding a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss rising drug usage in the district.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cleveland Civic Center.

The town hall will be held alongside community leaders and will address drug usage and fentanyl in the district and community.

There will also be training on the usage of Narcan/Naloxone with rescue kits being distributed after the training is complete.

A second town hall meeting is scheduled for Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Santa Fe Middle School.

RELATED: Cleveland ISD to address rise in drug use in schools, community during town hall meetings

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email