Cleveland ISD to address rise in drug use in schools, community during town hall meetings

CLEVELAND, Texas – The Cleveland Independent School District will host town hall meetings throughout the month of October to address the increase in drug use in its schools and community.

In a news release, the district said it will give away free Narcan, which is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose and help save lives.

The chairman of the Opioid Task Force at Texas A&M, Joy Alonzo, provided Cleveland ISD with the medicine. Doses will be given on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.

Here are the dates and locations of the town hall meetings:

Oct. 18 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Cleveland Civic Center

