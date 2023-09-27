92º
Cleveland ISD to address rise in drug use in schools, community during town hall meetings

Free Narcan to be provided to while supplies last

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

CLEVELAND, Texas – The Cleveland Independent School District will host town hall meetings throughout the month of October to address the increase in drug use in its schools and community.

In a news release, the district said it will give away free Narcan, which is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose and help save lives.

The chairman of the Opioid Task Force at Texas A&M, Joy Alonzo, provided Cleveland ISD with the medicine. Doses will be given on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.

Here are the dates and locations of the town hall meetings:

  • Oct. 18 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Cleveland Civic Center
