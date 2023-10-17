Here’s what you missed on KPRC 2 News Today at 10 on Tuesday, October 17

Missed KPRC 2 News Today at 10 on Tuesday, October 17? Here’s all the fun.

Owen sits down with Dr. Taiwo Babatope, Psychiatrist with UTHealth Houston, to learn more on how parents can talk to their kids about what’s happening in the Israel-Hamas war.

Here are two (free) available resources to support children with behavioral health concerns during this time:

Sensory-Friendly Halloween for Children with Autism

For children with autism and other sensory differences, Halloween can be both cherished and challenging. Cherished for all of the reasons kids love Halloween (Costumes! Candy! Fun!) and challenging due to the extra sights, sounds and crowds that the holidays bring.

Krystina Way, Director of Clinical Services at BlueSprig Pediatrics, suggests a sensory-friendly alternative to traditional trick-or-treating by hosting a Sensory-Friendly Trick-or-Treat Hour or Trunk-o-Treat.

Learn more about BlueSprig Pediatrics, the leading national provider of ABA therapy for children with autism with several locations in Houston, by clicking here.

JJ Moses: “FOCUSED: The Prepared to Win Mindset”

JJ Moses began his impossible journey to the NFL even though many coaches and agents thought he didn’t fit the prototype of a professional athlete. An unexpected opportunity met with JJ’s relentless focus and preparation opened the door to his NFL dream, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston, Texans—a story so inspirational that not only was it featured on Oprah’s Lifeclass, but it also solidified him as one of the most sought-after speakers in the business, sports, and Christian arenas

His new book, “FOCUSED: The Prepared to Win Mindset” is available starting October, 17, 2023.

His new book, "FOCUSED: The Prepared to Win Mindset" is available starting October, 17, 2023.

