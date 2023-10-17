Talking with your kids about war, as seen on KPRC 2 News Today at 10.

The headlines detailing the violence in the Israel-Hamas war can cause heightened stress and anxiety, especially among children.

Dr. Taiwo Babatope, a psychiatrist with UTHealth Houston, sits down on KPRC 2 News Today at 10 to share more on how to talk to kids about what’s happening.

Here are some available resources to support children with behavioral health concerns during these times.

Child Psychiatry Access Network (CPAN), is a Texas legislative-funded program that provides telephone consultation services for providers caring for children and adolescents with mental health disorders across the state.

UTHealth Houston has partnered with Baylor College of Medicine to provide services for Houston and the surrounding counties.

It is free of charge and responses are within five minutes. Please take a look at how it works below.

If you would like more information, please click here.

The TCHATT Program is designed to deliver free telemedicine services for students to assist with identifying or assessing mental health needs and providing access to mental health care services.

Here are some signs that your student may benefit from TCHATT services:

Persistent sadness or worry

Change in eating or sleeping habits

More frequent tantrums or “acting out”

Avoiding schoolwork or having trouble concentrating

Avoidance of activities that your student used to enjoy

Unexplained physical symptoms such as headaches, stomachaches, or body pain

For more information on the TCHATT program, click here.