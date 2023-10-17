Child hit by SUV while riding bicycle in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle on Tuesday in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Constable deputies responded to the accident located in the 10100 block of Grant Road and Canyon Rose Lane around 7 a.m.

EMS evaluated the child, whose condition is unknown.

No other details were provided.

KPRC 2 is working to get more information.

