51º
Join Insider

Local News

Child hit by SUV while riding bicycle in northwest Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Harris County
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle on Tuesday in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Constable deputies responded to the accident located in the 10100 block of Grant Road and Canyon Rose Lane around 7 a.m.

EMS evaluated the child, whose condition is unknown.

Watch KPRC 2+ Now in the video player below for the latest updates on the crash.

No other details were provided.

KPRC 2 is working to get more information.

To stay informed about other crashes in the Houston area, go here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email