Aldine ISD to discuss possibly taking family’s land to renovate, expand football stadium

HOUSTON – Aldine Independent School District will hold a board meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss building a football field on the land owned by a family since 1905.

KPRC 2 was the first Houston-area station to report the issue between 79-year-old Travis Upchurch and the district.

In July, the homeowner reached out to KPRC 2 saying that Aldine ISD was trying to take his property to renovate and expand its football stadium.

In September, we followed up with the Upchurch family who expressed that, although they had been in communication with the district’s attorney, they were not certain the two parties would be able to reach an agreement.

The Upchurch family’s property has been in their family since 1905. Last spring, AISD requested to purchase the land. In April 2023, the school board voted to take the property by eminent domain so that the district can move forward with its $50-million project to replace Thorne Stadium, a football facility they say has been a fixture in the community since 1979.

On Tuesday, the district is set to discuss the issue at a board meeting.

KPRC 2 will be inside the meeting and have updates for you at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m.