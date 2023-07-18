78-year-old may lose Aldine home of 46 years to new Aldine ISD football stadium

For 78-year-old Tara Upchurch, home truly is where the heart is.

HOUSTON – “This is really all I know.”

“I lived here since the day I was born, until I went off to college. It’s special. It’s a part of me. My dad still lives here. We have so many memories here,” she said.

A fourth-generation Aldine resident, she is trying to avoid moving from the home he’s lived in for the past 46 years. The property itself has been in the family for generations, beginning in 1905.

“If they need it, I could see it but they don’t ever fill up the stadium when they have football games,” Tara said.

Aldine ISD is looking to take over the land through eminent domain to build the new W.W. Thorne Football Stadium set to open in August 2024. The family said they were told by the project manager that the district wants their land for parking spaces.

“We’re still hoping there’s a fight there,” Tara said.

She and her brother are leading the charge, hoping to change the minds of school board members as they lay out the plans during a presentation Tuesday evening.

“I’m really proud of both of them,” Travis Upchurch said.

The Upchurch family said they knew this day would come, that their one acre of property would one day go to Aldine ISD. Tara said she just never thought they would take it while her dad was still here.

“I cried. I don’t know, I think my dad cried a little bit too. It’s shocking. He’s comfortable here. He loves his house. To lose it is hard. it’s a sentimental place for us,” Tara said.

KPRC 2 reached out to Aldine ISD for comment and we are awaiting a response.