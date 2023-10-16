Have you seen them? Suspects accused of stealing over $1,000 in cosmetics at Ulta Beauty in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 is asking for the public’s help in locating a group of suspects accused of stealing several name-brand cosmetics from an Ulta Beaty store in Cypress Friday.
Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were dispatched to the Ulta located at 28702 Northwest Freeway in reference to a theft.
Witnesses said they observed two men and one woman enter the store and steal several items. The items taken totaled well over $1,000, according to investigators.
Deputies conducted an investigation and discovered that the same suspects stole from the business the previous week.
The suspects were seen operating a newer model Hyundai Genesis vehicle with Florida dealer tags, Herman said.
If you know the identity of the suspects, you are urged to contact Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472 or your local law enforcement.