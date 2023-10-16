Have you seen them? Suspects accused of stealing over $1,000 in cosmetics at Ulta Beauty in Cypress

Have you seen them? Suspects accused of stealing over $1,000 in cosmetics at Ulta in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 is asking for the public’s help in locating a group of suspects accused of stealing several name-brand cosmetics from an Ulta Beaty store in Cypress Friday.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were dispatched to the Ulta located at 28702 Northwest Freeway in reference to a theft.

Witnesses said they observed two men and one woman enter the store and steal several items. The items taken totaled well over $1,000, according to investigators.

Deputies conducted an investigation and discovered that the same suspects stole from the business the previous week.

The suspects were seen operating a newer model Hyundai Genesis vehicle with Florida dealer tags, Herman said.

The suspects were seen operating a newer model Hyundai Genesis vehicle with Florida dealer tags, Constable Mark Herman said. (Harris County Precinct 4)

If you know the identity of the suspects, you are urged to contact Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472 or your local law enforcement.