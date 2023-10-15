Suzanne Somers, star of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 23: Suzanne Somers performs during her Las Vegas residency show grand opening at Westgate Hotel and Casino on May 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Westgate Las Vegas Resorts)

Suzanne Somers is dead at 76, according to her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay.

The “Three’s Company” actress died in her home while surrounded by her family in the early hours of Sunday, which was the eve of her 77th birthday.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” Hay said in a statement on behalf of Somers’ family.

