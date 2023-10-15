Minute Maid Park roof will be closed while Houston Astros play Game 1 of ALCS

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits the game winning single during Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Houston. The Astros won 13-12 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HOUSTON – The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series as the Houston Astros play against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

“The roof will be closed tonight for Game 1 of the ALCS. Show up early. Wear orange. Be LOUD,” the Houston Astros said on X.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Houston players have previously said that having the roof closed is an advantage. The roof at Minute Maid Park is typically closed for most games, and it makes the arena louder.

Many Houstonians are headed to the game on Sunday. But, if you weren’t able to grab tickets. Here’s a list of watch parties and street fests happening for the ALCS.