Man in critical condition after being shot at convenience store on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a convenience store on Houston’s south side on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:26 p.m. in the 6400 block of Weston Street. Once police made it to the store, they saw that a 28-year-old man had been shot several times in the chest.

The man allegedly had gotten out of the store, then a man approached him and shot him. The suspect ran from the scene.

None of those involved were identified, and the injured man was taken to the hospital.

This case is still under investigation.