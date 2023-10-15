58º
Join Insider

Local News

Man in critical condition after being shot at convenience store on Houston’s south side

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Deparment
A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a convenience store on Houston's south side on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a convenience store on Houston’s south side on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:26 p.m. in the 6400 block of Weston Street. Once police made it to the store, they saw that a 28-year-old man had been shot several times in the chest.

The man allegedly had gotten out of the store, then a man approached him and shot him. The suspect ran from the scene.

None of those involved were identified, and the injured man was taken to the hospital.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email