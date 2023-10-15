1 found shot to death, 1 injured in shooting at La Marque Whataburger parking lot

LA MARQUE, Texas – An 18-year-old man was found shot to death, and second man was injured in a shooting at a La Marque Whataburger parking lot on Saturday, the La Marque Police Department said.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. to a Whataburger restaurant in the 6300 block of Interstate 45 regarding a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The second man had a gunshot injury on his leg and was taken to a Galveston hospital. The two men were not identified.

Detectives were later called to the scene, and they interviewed several people and witnesses. No one was taken into custody and no charges have been filed at this time.

The shooting is being investigated.