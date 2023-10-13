Rabbi and Israel native call for public to reach out to local, state, and national leaders asking for support for Israel

With all the pain and suffering they and their loved ones are dealing with, a Rabbi and Houstonian with loved ones fighting Hamas are asking for help. They say they want to send a clear message that silence is violence and are asking everyone to speak up.

“I’m asking you to please not console yourself by mourning over our deaths after it happens and make yourself feel good about the fact that you felt bad for us,” said Rabbi Ebrahim Yaghobian, who is asking everyone to stand up and fight for Israel now, with their voices

“Don’t keep quiet,” he said.

He’s putting out an international call to denounce a war that started when the terrorist group Hamas sent rockets into Israel and invaded the Jewish nation, slaughtering and raping innocent people and taking hostages.

“Please, we ask people don’t sit idly by when atrocities such as the ones that we’ve seen, and if you haven’t seen them, please see them, don’t let your kids see them, but you see them, look at them,” Yaghobian said.

Hilel Tayar fears for his family in Israel.

“I have two brothers right now serving in the military, I have some cousins, like actually all my family,” Tayar said.

Like so many other Israeli people living in Houston, his emotions are running high.

“I’m scared about it but like, I trust our IDF and I trust our government and I have all the faith that America is going to stand for us,” he said.

For now the war wages on, but so does faith and strength- even amid brutality.

“There is no space in the hospital to put the bodies,” Tayar said. “A few hours ago, they say one container came and whenever they opened it… people were just crying because there were like small bodies with the head just chopped off.”

Rabbi Yaghobian is asking everyone to reach out to their local leaders, congresspeople, and the president. He wants the public to send letters, emails, denouncing Hamas and asking support for Israel.