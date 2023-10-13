Judge rules Galveston County must redraw 2021 redistricting map which violates Voting Rights Act

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A judge ruled on Friday that Galveston County must redraw its 2021 redistricting map because it violates the Voting Rights Act and United States Constitution, according to a news release from the Texas Civil Rights Project.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown of the Southern District of Texas ruled in favor of several civil rights groups that claimed the map discriminated against Black and Latino community members and weakened their votes.

Through the map, Precinct 3 in was cut apart, and this is where Black and Latino voters had influence. The Black and Latino communities were separated, so white people would make up about 62% of the voters in each of the four precincts, The Texas Tribune wrote.

A lawsuit was filed due to the issues with the map by the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP), Southern Coalition for Social Justice (SCSJ), Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and Spencer & Associates against Galveston County for the Galveston area groups of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (“NAACP”) the local council for the League of United Latin American Citizens (“LULAC”), and three civil rights leaders, Edna Courville, Joe Compian, and Leon Phillips.

The map must now be redrawn by Oct. 20.

“We are thrilled with today’s decision - now, Black and Latino Galveston residents will once again have a fair shot to influence the decisions that shape their community,” said Sarah Xiyi Chen, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project. “The residents of Galveston fought hard for this win, sharing their stories and pride from the historic Precinct 3 - we are glad they are finally able to get the relief they deserve. We hope the commissioners court takes this opportunity to draw a new map that ensures that the community will have their votes, voices, and needs heard for the next decade.”

“This was a worthwhile effort in which this community participated, it was worth everything we had to do to get to this point. I am so happy that I am speechless because of this win, which wasn’t possible without the support of our legal team. This win ensures that our community has a seat at the table,” said Edna Courville, a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by civil rights groups.

KPRC 2 reached out to Galveston County for a statement about the ruling, and we have not received a response at this time.

