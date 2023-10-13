‘It’s been amazing’: Houston’s Lunch Angel still feeding kids

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was 2014 when KPRC 2 first introduced Houston’s Kenny Thompson to the nation.

We had gotten wind of his efforts to help feed students at Valley Oaks Elementary School at the Spring Branch Independent School District. It all started when Thompson was visiting two of the students he mentored -- when one of them was given an alternative lunch in the cafeteria -- featuring a cold cheese sandwich -- because the student’s lunch account was in the negative. Thompson -- bothered the student had been singled out -- took immediate action and paid the student’s bill. Then, he took another step.

“I told the lunch lady at the time, ‘if a student ever gets negative again, let me know and I’ll buy them lunch,’” he recalled.

But, Thompson went even further. He ended up paying off the accounts of 459 students in all. After we told his story -- his efforts quickly went viral.

“CNN. Washington Post. I was on the cover of The New York Times,” he remembered. “Under the fold. It was crazy how many people contacted me asking and telling, ‘how did you do it? What can I do to do this in my area? I’ve been trying to do this. We have the same thing in my district.’”

Inspired by the overwhelming appreciation he saw from students and their families -- Thompson eventually founded the non-profit Feed the Future Forward. They find schools in need -- or are contacted by districts with students who need help and they pay for students’ lunches.

“The whole school. We don’t single out. You know, pay for Mary and not Tommy,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s 501c3 has advised many groups across the country -- but donated funds are directed strictly to Houston area students.

“A true, 100% non-profit,” Thompson said. “Homegrown, grassroots local, little non-profit having this kind of impact in our community, and it’s been amazing.”

His efforts have paid the meal accounts of nearly half a-million students to the tune of $100,000.

Back at Valley Oaks Elementary -- in a new location these days -- Thompson is proud of how Spring Branch ISD stepped up and sought solutions once the lunch issue was exposed back in 2014. Today -- no kids are ever at risk of receiving a subpar meal because their lunch account is in the negative.

“We know that the success of a student is always going to depend, especially, not just only in the classroom, but what they’re going to eat in the cafeteria on a daily basis,” said Michael Francis, Director of School Nutrition Services at Spring Branch ISD.

Thompson’s continued goal is to make sure all struggling students have nutritious meals in the cafeteria, so they can better focus in the classroom. His ultimate goal may surprise you.

“My goal, my future is to be out of business. To close my non-profit,” he said. “When that happens that means that we’ve figured this out, we’re taking care of kids while they’re away from mom and dad.”