23 Spring Branch ISD students, driver escape bus fire in west Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Twenty-three students and a driver evacuated a Spring Branch ISD school bus before it caught on fire Friday afternoon, according to the Spring Branch ISD Police Department.

The fire happened around 11:58 a.m. in the 900 block of Benignus Road and Mooreknoll Lane.

The driver noticed a smell was coming from under the hood of the bus, then she pulled over and evacuated the students. No one was injured.

Officials believe the fire was possibly caused due to mechanical issues.

The front of the bus suffered serious damage from the blaze. The Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department were at the scene.

