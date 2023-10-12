Man charged in attempted kidnapping after trying to grab 1-year-old child from stroller near Eleanor Tinsley Park: Docs

HOUSTON – A man accused of trying to grab a baby from its mother on Tuesday has been arrested and charged, according to court documents.

Papa Modou Gueye, 32, has been charged with attempted kidnapping.

The incident was reported at 9 a.m. on a jogging trail near Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Records show Gueye reached to grab the 1-year-old boy from within his stroller without the mother’s permission. Documents also stated that the suspect blocked the child’s mother from leaving the area with her baby.

During his arrest, the suspect resisted and caused an officer to suffer lacerations on their elbow, documents show.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $40,000.