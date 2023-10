No injuries were reported after a building caught on fire and was engulfed in flames in Montgomery, Texas on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Emergency Service District #3 and Magnolia Fire Department are battling the blaze on Honea Egypt Road at Lake Creek Circle.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area. Honea Egypt Road was shut down, and first responders expect to be there for several hours.

There were large clouds of smoke and bright orange flames coming from the top and bottom of the building, but it appears that most of the fire has been contained. The structure was seriously damaged.

No injuries were reported after a building caught on fire and was engulfed in flames in Montgomery, Texas on Tuesday. (Magnolia Fire Department)

