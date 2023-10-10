HISD superintendent Mike Miles appoints new cabinet leaders

HOUSTON – Houston ISD superintendent Mike Miles announced Tuesday that he appointed two new members to his leadership team.

The hires - Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Communications Officer - are expected to bring their expertise to Houston to help accelerate Miles’ plan to improve HISD in four to five years.

“I am honored to announce the appointments of Jessica Neyman and Leila Walsh to Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Communications Officer, respectively,” said Miles. “Their skills and expertise will serve the staff and families of HISD well. They have both proven they can tackle significant challenges, act boldly, and deliver exceptional results. I am confident they will do the same for the Houston Independent School District.”

Jessica Neyman will join HISD from IDEA Public Schools, where she served as Vice President of Human Resources for the largest network of charter schools in the United States. Prior to that, she held leadership roles in human resources for school districts across Texas. She also brings private sector experience in the oil and gas industry, which she says has made her a national leader in merging private sector innovation with public sector service.

“Houston ISD is one of the most impactful and exciting opportunities in the nation right now. I’m thrilled to join this exceptional team and support the educators and staff working to provide all HISD students access to the workplace and the world of the year 2035. The district is well on its way to becoming a destination for world-class education talent, and I look forward to the opportunity to drive that process forward,” said Neyman.

Leila Walsh comes to Houston ISD from her role as Chief External Affairs Officer at Chiefs for Change, a bipartisan network of school district superintendents and state education leaders who oversee systems that collectively serve more than 7 million students across the United States. Walsh is a Houston-area resident and previously served as a senior manager in the Houston ISD Communications Department. She was also the vice president of communications for a foundation headquartered in Houston, run by two of the nation’s most impactful philanthropists.

“Houston ISD has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the way schools educate children in our community and ensure they are ready to succeed in life,” said Walsh. “As teachers, principals, and others in the district work toward Destination 2035, the communications team will do all we can to provide our community with timely, accurate information about what is happening in Houston’s schools and why. We will share stories of what is working and where there is more to do—and we will partner with families and communities to strengthen schools, so every child gets what they need. I am honored to join the Houston ISD team and will give everything I have to this work.”

Both Neyman and Walsh begin their work in October.