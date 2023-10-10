Buc-ee’s will soon start building a new store in this Texas town

Buc-ee’s announced the date for the groundbreaking for their new Texas store.

The location will be in Amarillo at the 9900 block of East Interstate 40, and the ceremony is happening on Oct. 26, KAMR said. Local leaders are expected to attend the event.

The store will make use of 74,000 square feet, have 108 gas pumps, and 24 EV charging stations. The company is also hoping to create 200 full-time jobs.

Construction for the new Buc-ee’s was approved by city officials in Feb. 2022, but there were legal problems with the property, which have been resolved, KAMR reported.

Buc-ee’s was created in 1982 and has 46 stores in Texas and the southern United States. The company also has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Buc-ee’s claims to have the cleanest bathrooms in America and the world’s largest convenience store in Sevierville, Tennessee.

