Want to get paid for eating snacks?

Financebuzz is looking for one hungry traveler to taste test 25 popular foods from Buc-ee’s, one of Texas’ most beloved roadside stops.

You could get paid $1,000 to eat famous beaver nuggets, homemade Oreo fudge, hippo tacos and lemon crisps.

You’ll have to document your experience through written reviews and photographs.

Financebuzz will also cover the cost of snacks and merchandise.

If interested, you can apply on the Financebuzz website by September 11.