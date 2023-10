TEXAS CITY, Texas – The City of Texas City said a tanker truck leak has closed 6th Street in both directions from Texas Avenue to FM 519.

They said the closure was due to a strong odor following the leak.

“Emergency officials, including Texas City Police and Fire, are on-scene and closely monitoring the situation,” the city said on Facebook.

The city said there is currently no need for people to take any action and there is no threat to the community.