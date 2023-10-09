Houston-area pastor accused of raping minor over 600 times and impregnating her has been arrested

HOUSTON – The Houston area pastor accused of raping and impregnating one of his underage family members is now in custody and expected in court Monday.

KPRC 2 first reported about Robert L. Carter last week when an arrest warrant was issued for the 39-year-old. He has since been charged with sexual assault of a child between the ages of 14 and 17 and continues sexual abuse of a child.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by KPRC 2 reporter Deven Clarke, Carter started assaulting his family member when she was 7 years old in 2008. Court documents showed the assault continued through the child’s late teens, happening more than 600 times.

It stated that Carter would go into the child’s room and make her perform sex acts on him on a nightly basis.

The warrant stated the abuse got worse over the years, and that it would happen in multiple locations, including their home when everyone was asleep, Carter’s grandmother’s home, and behind an H-E-B in the parking lot before dropping the victim off at school. The document also says Carter would bring the victim to the Greater Bible Way Church in Sunnyside, where he had an office and rape her.

When the girl turned 16, the warrant said she had Carter’s baby.

Carter is listed on the Black Preachers Network as a bishop and senior pastor.