Houston-area pastor accused of raping family member since she was 7 years old, impregnating her

HOUSTON – WARNING: Contents in this article may be disturbing.

A Houston-area pastor is now facing a continuous sexual assault of a child charge. According to official documents, Robert L. Carter repeatedly raped a young family member and even got her pregnant.

According to an arrest warrant, the rape started when the victim was seven years old and lasted into her late teen years, happening more than 600 times. With a felony charge now filed, the alleged victim’s father is speaking out.

“She had been around this monster since she was about six years old,” he said.

The father asked not to be identified to protect his daughter’s identity. That isn’t stopping him from speaking out about 39-year-old Carter who he says was a family member to his daughter.

“He’s (Carter) always been big to her, I had to realize that she had been fearful,” the father said.

Carter, whose profile on the Black Preachers Network website has him listed as a bishop and senior pastor, is now an accused rapist.

“I don’t understand how you can carry yourself, walk around preaching the word, and live a lie,” the father said.

According to Carter’s arrest warrant filed last month, the abuse began back in 2008. It states he would go into the then-young child’s room and make her perform a sex act on him on a nightly basis.

“How? How could you even get aroused? It doesn’t make any sense,” the father said.

The warrant states the abuse got worse over the years, and that it would happen in multiple locations including their home when everyone was asleep, Carter’s grandmother’s home, and behind an H-E-B in the parking lot before dropping the victim off at school. The document also says Carter would bring the victim to the Greater Bible Way Church in Sunnyside where he had an office, and rape her.

“She’s had an episode where she ended up in the hospital for psychiatric reasons,” the father said about his daughter.

When she was 17, the warrant states she secretly had Carter’s baby.

“What if she would’ve died that night? She had that baby in the closet, by herself. He came and got the baby and took the baby to a fire station and dropped the baby off,” the father said.

With many questions, we went to Carter’s address listed on the warrant, but no one seemed to be home. We called him, but the call went straight to voicemail.

While the warrant has been filed, Carter has not been taken into custody yet. As for the baby, the alleged victim’s father says his daughter is working to get the child back.