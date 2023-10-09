Drake’s new album ‘For All The Dogs’ dropped this weekend; The internet has mixed reactions

HOUSTON – The newest Houston resident just released an album, and it seems to be all everyone is talking about.

Canadian-born rapper Drake dropped his eighth studio album, ‘For All The Dogs,’ just weeks after he made a tour stop in H-Town.

The album has 23 songs, which Billboard.com and the rest of the world quickly ranked.

Several social media users said this album is Drizzy’s BEST one yet, while others said they would rather watch paint dry than listen.

According to Complex.com, several complaints about the album have been that it lacked fresh material and that it was hyped up as “Drake promised to present an ‘old’ version of himself.”

One popular podcaster totally ripped through the new album and his artistry. The podcaster gave several polarizing comments about it, many of which were too graphic to add in this article.

“I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people,” the podcaster commented. “He’s rapping for the kids.”

Those words created an uproar on social media, and Mr. OVO himself even responded to the podcaster who once had a rap career.

“You have failed at music,” Drake wrote. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this [podcast] cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…”

The album is also heavy on features, including songs with Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty.

After the album dropped, Drake shared with his fans that he would be taking a break from the music to focus on his health.

Me personally? I thought the album was OK.