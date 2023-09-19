Drake reportedly announces he’s moving to Houston during concert at Toyota Center

FILE - Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards n Los Angeles on May 23, 2021. Drake announced For All the Dogs, his highly anticipated eighth studio album, will be released on Sept. 22. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Rapper Drake was apparently looking for a place to live...and we now know where.

In several videos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Drake, originally from Canada, made the surprise announcement during night two of his “It’s All A Blur” tour at the Toyota Center Monday night.

He told the audience that he had to “wait until it’s official” first.

“I’ve been looking for a long time trying to figure out where to find the right place for me to live, and where I belong outside of Toronto,” he said. “And I finally, finally found it after all these years. I found my place in Houston, Texas, y’all!”

After Houston, Drake is headed to Charlotte for two nights before heading south to Atlanta.

Drake recently paid a visit to Houston’s Trill Burgers in June, calling it “the best burger I’ve ever had.”

