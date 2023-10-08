Jackson Lee discusses plans for city as mayoral candidate, New Hope Housing is growing, and more on Houston Newsmakers

IN THIS EPISODE:

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee outlines her priorities for the city as she runs for Houston mayor.

Khambrel Marshall talks with experts about uncertainty in Congress after the house speaker was voted out.

The New Hope Housing nonprofit is expanding and will now include the Bezos Academies for Children.

Watch Houston Newsmakers at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+.

Jackson Lee on Houston immigration challenges

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston) says she is running for Houston mayor to serve and fix Houston’s problems. One of those problems is dealing with the surge of migrants who could pose problems for the city’s ability to absorb them. Jackson Lee says she has a plan.

“We would have an organized task force that would work with all of the nonprofits who are taking in these migrants,” she said. “Obviously, we’d look to the federal government. I would for resources necessary as they come through.”

In a wide ranging interview Jackson Lee talks about her priorities and how residents will help determine them. In this week’s Newsmakers EXTRA Jackson Lee talks about her attack on crime, the city budget, the huge campaign fund of her mayoral opponent State Senator John Whitmire and the Congressional challenge created by the removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and talk of nominating United States Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as a replacement.

New Hope Housing is a Godsend for those struggling to find housing

Joy Horak Brown, CEO New Hope Housing (KPRC)

Great things are happening at the nonprofit New Hope Housing! The organization’s CEO Joy Horak Brown is a guest this week, and talks about the rapid expansion at a time when those struggling to find housing need it.

“The average apartment rent in Houston for a one bedroom apartment is 1,300 dollars a month,” she said. “Now if you’re a teacher’s aide, the average income is 30,000 dollars a year and you can see we’re talking about 50% of your income.”

Horak Brown is also celebrating the opening of another Bezos Academy in one of their Housing centers. The academies provide preschool education to residents and the surrounding community. To find out how to support, go here: https://newhopehousing.com/

For more information on this week’s Houston Newsmakers

· U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, (D) 18th Congressional District

· Website: https://jacksonlee.house.gov/

· Joy Horak-Brown, CEO New Hope Housing

· Website: https://newhopehousing.com/