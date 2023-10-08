Authorities in Missouri City looking for missing 78-year-old woman

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Authorities in Missouri City are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

According to the Missouri City Police Department, Brenda Yarbrough Jones was last seen walking in the 3900 block of Panorama Drive in the Quail Valley subdivision.

She was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a loose fitting black shirt, and black socks.

Police said Jones has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, please contact the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.