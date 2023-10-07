Houston attorney files lawsuit against Post Oak Hotel, claims dress code is discriminatory

HOUSTON – A prominent Houston attorney has filed a lawsuit against the Post Oak Hotel after an incident in which he said he was discriminated against.

Willie Powells said hotel staff “rudely” asked him to remove his hat when he went to a business meeting at the H Bar in the hotel.

He said this happened despite the fact that many Caucasian individuals were freely wearing hats, including cowboy hats, inside the bar.

“Alleged dress code violations are often used to illegally exclude African Americans from businesses,” said Civil Rights Attorney Randall L. Kallinen.

The lawsuit states the employee who came up and asked Powells to remove his hat said if he did not remove it, he would have to leave.

“Willie pointed out that others were wearing hats but this did not change the mind of the H Bar employee,” the lawsuit reads. “The rude behavior interrupted Mr. Powells’ business meeting.”

The lawsuit said Powells then went to the front desk of the hotel and asked to speak to the manager. After being told the manager was busy and could not meet with him, Powells said he would wait until the manager was available.

The lawsuit continued saying when the manager came out to speak with him, Powells told him his concerns. The lawsuit said the manager told Powells “a cowboy hat is not a hat” and confirmed that Powells would have to leave.

Powells asked the manager for any writing explaining the no hats policy but was told there was none, according to the lawsuit.

“Attorney Powells has suffered great shame, anxiety, anger, depression, and other mental anguish due to these events,” the lawsuit reads. “This has caused at least nausea, headaches, and loss of sleep. Attorney Powells would like to go to the Post Oak Hotel to eat and drink in the future and be treated as similarly situated Caucasians.”

Steven Chou, the General Manager for the Post Oak Hotel, shared the following statement about the lawsuit.

“The Post Oak attracts hotel patrons from all over the world and is one of the most diverse properties in Houston both in employees and its customer base. HBar has a strict business casual dress code and ball caps do not align with this policy which is enforced regardless of race, color, creed or gender. The guest has been a frequent hotel patron and is well aware of our dress code. When this incident occurred in the HBar last March, the staff politely asked the guest to remove his ball cap and he chose to leave instead and complain in a frivolous lawsuit filed 7 months later demanding $500,000. Our record speaks for itself with the broad customer base we serve, and will vigorously defend.”

Powells is seeking no less than $500,000 in damages.