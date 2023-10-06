Woman in her 20s dead after plowing into wrecker truck on I-45 in north Harris Co.

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after deputies said she plowed into a wrecker truck in north Harris County overnight.

According to officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly crash took place at around 2:40 a.m. on the southbound 45 feeder at Cypress Station.

Initial information suggests that the woman, who was driving a Honda, struck the flatbed while it was pulling an SUV out of a ditch. Deputies believe she was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision.

KPRC 2 spoke to the woman’s friends who stated that she was on her way home from work at the time.

No additional injuries were reported.