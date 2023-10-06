Humble police looking for man who exposed himself to woman while she ate lunch in truck

HUMBLE, Texas – Humble police are searching for a suspect who they said exposed himself to a woman as she was eating lunch in her truck.

Police said the incident happened on Sept. 28 in the 20300 block of U.S. Highway 59.

A woman said a man, described as heavyset in between the ages of 30 and 40, pulled up next to her truck in a silver Ford passenger vehicle. The woman told police the suspect rolled down his window and exposed himself to the woman. She said he was leaning back in his car and she was eating lunch in her truck.

The suspect drove away when another man walked up to speak to the woman.

Police said the woman was not able to get a license plate number and police were not able to get one from surveillance video in the parking lot.

Police released an image of the suspect’s vehicle. They said the woman said she noticed he had a surgical style mask hanging from his rearview mirror.

If you know this suspect or suspect vehicle, please reference case number 23-004773 and contact Detective J. Blanchard #204 at jblanchard@humblepolice.com.

“Please provide any information that would help us to locate him such as his address, place of employment, full name, approximate age, phone number, etc.,” Humble police said in a Facebook post.