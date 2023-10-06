Former Friendswood Mustang Booster Club president sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $200K

The Friendswood Police Department said Shona “Nikki” Guerra pleaded guilty to felony theft in June 2023.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The former president of the Friendswood Mustang Booster Club was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for stealing more than $200,000 from the organization.

The Friendswood Police Department said Shona “Nikki” Guerra pleaded guilty to felony theft in June 2023. She will serve her time at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Correctional Institutions Division.

Police said during the 2021 investigation, a fraud investigator reviewed several bank records, which revealed that Guerra stole from the non-profit over an extended period of time. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office then presented the investigation findings to the grand jury.

“She made personal charges and failed to make cash deposits,” a news release stated.

Investigators said the stolen funds would have paid for student scholarships and supported 22 different sports at Friendswood High School.