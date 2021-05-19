Former Friendswood Mustang Booster Club president indicted in theft

HOUSTON – A Galveston County Grand Jury has indicted a former Friendswood Mustang Booster Club president for theft, police say.

Shona Nicole “Nikki” Guerra, 44, of Crosby, formerly of Friendswood, was indicted for felony theft on May 13, according to a news release from Friendswood police.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on May 14. Friendswood police said that when Guerra did not turn herself in, officers arrested her in Spring at her place of employment on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

She’s now in the Friendswood City Jail. Once a judge completes magistration, she will be transported to the Galveston County Jail on a $200,000 bond, police said.

The grand jury indicted Guerra on a first-degree felony count of theft due to the amount of the theft and the victim’s status as a nonprofit organization. The indictment alleges that Guerra is responsible for theft of funds $150,000 or more but less than $300,000.

Friendswood police said the indictment comes after months of investigation and volumes of bank records reviewed and analyzed by a Friendswood fraud investigator. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office presented the investigation findings to the grand jury.