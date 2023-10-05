PHOTOS: Departing storms leave beautiful gift behind at KPRC 2 studios

HOUSTON – Storms left behind a beautiful gift as they began to depart from the area around the KPRC 2 studios in southwest Houston Wednesday.

Rainbow behind KPRC 2 studios (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Staff at the station compiled multiple photos of a rainbow behind the building as rain began to leave the area Wednesday afternoon.

The rainbow appeared in the area just after 6:15 p.m. as a rain shower began to move out.

Rainbow behind KPRC 2 studios (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

More storms are expected early Thursday morning as a cold front begins to move into the area. The storms are expected to roll into our northern counties very early Thursday morning, well before sunrise.

Rainbow behind KPRC 2 studios (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The storms will be advancing through the Houston metro during the morning commute. The storms will likely be very loud with frequent lightning strikes.

Did you see the rainbow yourself? Send us a photo on Click2Pins! Click here to upload yours!!

RELATED: Cold front arrives Thursday morning