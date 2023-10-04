Heavy rain expected today with a flood watch in effect

Flood threat Wednesday:

We are starting the day with more thunderstorms scattered around SE Texas. Heavy rain is expected today with a flood watch in effect for cities southwest of Houston. The rest of SE Texas have a moderate threat of street flooding. The storms wind down tonight as we wait on tomorrow’s cold front.

Our southwestern cities are in danger of flooding today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temps in the 80s with a 60% chance of rain (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Moderate flood risk for SE Texas today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold front Thursday:

The much anticipated cold front arrives tomorrow morning. We’ll start the day with widespread heavy rain. Be careful driving into work and getting the kids to school.

Cold front moves in tomorrow morning (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

An estimated rainfall forecast for today and tomorrow (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low street flood threat for Thursday morning (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Philippe is the only storm in the Atlantic and there isn’t any other systems to track for now.

Philippe moving north (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Our first cold front of the season is here Thursday! We’ll get heavy rain and a much needed cool down!

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

