Heavy rain expected today with a flood watch in effect

Flood threat Wednesday:
We are starting the day with more thunderstorms scattered around SE Texas. Heavy rain is expected today with a flood watch in effect for cities southwest of Houston. The rest of SE Texas have a moderate threat of street flooding. The storms wind down tonight as we wait on tomorrow’s cold front.
Cold front Thursday:
The much anticipated cold front arrives tomorrow morning. We’ll start the day with widespread heavy rain. Be careful driving into work and getting the kids to school.
Tracking the Tropics:
Philippe is the only storm in the Atlantic and there isn’t any other systems to track for now.
10-Day Forecast:
Our first cold front of the season is here Thursday! We’ll get heavy rain and a much needed cool down!
