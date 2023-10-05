Neighbors plead for answers in murder of northwest Harris County father

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – 39-year-old Austin Kanuch was stabbed to death at his home off Greenleaf Lake Drive on September 22.

No arrests have been made.

A safe and quiet neighborhood was shaken after the loving father of three was murdered nearly two weeks ago. Joni Silva lives next door.

“We have added security to our home. I don’t want my husband to go out of town because I’m afraid to stay here by myself,” said Silva.

There is little information about who killed Kanuch or why.

“It’s more than frustrating, it’s fear. Knowing nothing about what’s going on has made it worse,” said Silva. .

KPRC 2 initially learned about Kanuch’s murder because of a tip. The sheriff’s office said it did not immediately notify news outlets because the original call for service was handled by patrol deputies and family violence investigators. Once Kanuch was pronounced dead, homicide took over.

Loved ones said Kanuch and his wife closed on a new house the day before he was killed. Silva said she never noticed anything suspicious.

“Never, never. It’s a normal family going about their business,” said Silva.

Deputies responded to the home off Greenleaf Lake Drive around 4:30 a.m. the next morning. They found Kanuch was stabbed in the neck. It is unclear if anyone made it inside the home, but the sheriff said nothing appeared to be missing.

According to the sheriff, Kanuch’s wife was home at the time of the murder. Last week, the sheriff mentioned investigators were looking for a man who was riding a bike around the time of the murder. The sheriff’s office said it does not have any suspects they can discuss, but they are tracking down every lead. KPRC 2 asked the sheriff’s office if Kanuch was targeted or if the murder was random, but officials said investigators are not answering specific questions about the murder.

“I do not feel safe,” said Silva.

Silva said she will not be able to rest until Kanuch’s killer is caught.

Kanuch’s loved ones said he is being laid to rest this weekend. They are asking for anyone who has any information to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

