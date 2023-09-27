Who killed Austin Kanuch? Search for suspect underway after man stabbed to death outside north Harris County home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 39-year-old man was stabbed to death at his home in north Harris County on Friday.

The incident happened on Greenleaf Park Drive around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A home with a basketball goal stand in the driveway is where loved ones said Austin Kanuch lived with his wife and three children.

Neighbors said they didn’t notice anything suspicious the night before police swarmed the cul-de-sac. It is where deputies said they found Kanuch stabbed in the neck before he died at the hospital.

Kanuch’s wife was the only person home at the time of the incident, according to deputies. It is unclear if the killer made it inside the home, but deputies said nothing appeared to be missing.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are trying to identify someone. They believe a man on a bike who was in the area at the time of the murder, may have information about the crime.

Surveillance cameras were spotted outside Kanuch’s home, but it is unknown if they were working at the time of the murder.

As of right now, the motive behind Kanuch’s murder is a mystery.

KPRC 2 has been in contact with Kanuch’s family, but they did not wish to comment at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s office at (713) 221-6000.