Family in Webster says thieves stole $21K trailer used to transport disabled son

WEBSTER, Texas – A family in Webster is turning to KPRC 2 and social media, hoping someone recognizes their 27-foot trailer they say was stolen from a storage lot.

The family says the trailer has a deeper purpose than the thieves may even think of.

“We found out on Saturday, and it’s just been absolutely gut-wrenching,” said Asia Quince.

She shared footage she says shows the moments thieves broke into the I-storage lot on Old Galveston Road Thursday and left with their 27-foot Toy Hauler.

“We didn’t get a chance to ever use it…It’s just been incredibly stressful on our family,” she added.

The missing trailer intended for leisure had an especially important feature for their 15-year-old disabled son.

“It has a ramp that comes down. For us, it was a great option because our son has a power wheelchair and he can drive right up into there and then be able to access the living area,” Quince said.

The multi-use trailer ran the family $21,000.

“We used our son’s special needs trust. That was supposed to be for his benefit and just trying to think long term on how he can continue to travel and see the world,” Quince said.

Now, their planned trip to Montana is on hold. As Quince hopes someone who knows something comes forward, she has a message for the thieves.

“I would just say that whoever stole this trailer, just know that it wasn’t just taken from a couple, you really robbed a disabled child,” she said.

Quince says inside the trailer were a couple of TVs, tools, and some other personal items. She adds Webster police are investigating.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help recover some of their losses.