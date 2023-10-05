73º
Deputies fired shots at barricaded suspect after police chase in W. Harris Co.; Suspect now in custody

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A suspect has been arrested after they barricaded themselves inside a vehicle following a short chase in west Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the situation took place in the 1300 block of Westgreen Boulevard.

HCSO said deputies responded to a call at a different location, possibly stemming from a domestic violence situation.

When deputies arrived, the suspect reportedly fled and sent them on a short chase before crashing on Westgreen.

After crashing, the suspect allegedly displayed a weapon and shots were fired by deputies, however, no one was struck.

The suspect was barricaded inside of the vehicle with a gun in hand for a short time after the crash.

This is a breaking news story. KPRC 2 will livestream a news conference in the coming moments with more details.

