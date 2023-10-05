City launching new mental health campaign ‘for kids by kids’ this Global Mental Health Awareness Month

Your child may not recognize they’re struggling with mental health and they may not feel comfortable turning to an adult to figure it out.

Startling statistics reveal that in 2021, more than 4 in 10 (42%) students felt persistently sad or hopeless and nearly one-third (29%) experienced poor mental health. In 2021, more than 1 in 5 (22%) students seriously considered attempting suicide and 1 in 10 (10%) attempted suicide.

October is Global Mental Health Awareness Month and the city of Houston is launching a new kind of mental health campaign using a different approach.

This free and first-of-its-kind help is on the way to Houston-area students, and it’s for kids by kids.

