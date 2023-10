GALENA PARK, Texas – Two suspects are on the run after a police chase ended near a school in Galena Park, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began when a Harris County deputy attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended in the 13000 block of Knollcrest Street and the suspects fled on foot.

Cimarron Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown as deputies searched the area.

No injuries have been reported.