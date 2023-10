A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was rescued from an apartment fire in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Fire Chief, the fire broke out at a duplex on Harwin Drive early Wednesday morning.

The woman was said to have been sleeping inside the unit at the time of the fire.

Emergency officials stated that they had to perform life-saving measures on the woman. She was then taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Arson investigators are on the scene.