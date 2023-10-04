Have you seen Benny? Authorities searching for 73-year-old Tomball man who went missing in Spring

Officials with Texas EquuSearch are searching for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing in Spring on Sept. 28.

Benny Correa was last seen at a family member’s home and has not been seen since.

Texas EquuSearch says Correa left on foot. Family members believe he is grieving over the recent loss of his wife, and he could possibly be trying to return to an old residence on Hopper Road and U.S. 59.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office at 713-206-2600 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.